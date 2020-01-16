‘My heart stopped!’ 16-year-old saves infant and toddler from burning house

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - In basketball, a point guard is the player who directs the team’s offense.

Some say this position is an extension of the coach on the court.

Isaiah Griffin has been in the position for two years at Gretna High School. In a lot of ways, he’s also in this position at home.

"Five kids, all 16 and under. The youngest is four months old," said Julie Feldt, Isaiah's mom.

Julie has three kids: an adult daughter, 16-year-old Isaiah and 11-year-old Jordan. She also has three grandchildren: a four-year-old, two-year-old and a four-month-old. All kids and grandchildren were at 1591 Millstream Drive Sunday night.

"Everyone was asleep, around 1 a.m. My son Isaiah came running in screaming that the house was on fire and I kind of ran out my room. My daughter ran out of her room which was at one end and my room was on this end. I kind of pushed her out the door, no one was thinking, and then I thought 'oh my god where are the babies?"' recounts Julie.

The two youngest boys were asleep in another back bedroom.

"Yeah, I ran out of the house and then they realized the kids were still in there, so I ran back in there and got them," said Griffin.

Julie recalls her middle child running out with both babies, one in each arm. She says when he ran back in, he got a small burn on his neck, but other than that, was unharmed.

Back on the court, Isaiah is an exceptional player, and he doesn't miss practice or a game for anything. He won't brag, but he made varsity as a freshman and was named the Dogwood District player of the year.

"He had his basketball shoes in the car; that's all that mattered to him! He's a team player for real," said Julie.

A team player, a hero, but to Isaiah, running back inside the house was just what he had to do.

"I just tell them it's my job, I'm not really a hero," said Isaiah.

The rubble isn't going anywhere, and it is a sad and scary reminder of this family's worst night. But without Isaiah, it could have been a lot worse.

Thankfully nobody has to think about that plot line, because he was there, and now the story, the game, the next steps - are all about moving forward.

"I hope that we can get better, get back on our feet," said Isaiah.

For a 16-year-old, Isaiah is pretty good on his feet.