N95 masks donated to Franklin County first responders

Franklin County first responders have been given 900 N95 masks to keep them safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks were donated by ShopEvident in Glade Hill.

Masks were divided between Franklin County Department of Public Safety, Rocky Mount Police Department and the Office of the Sheriff.

"We thank the Grimm family and the staff of Evident for this amazing donation. Our first responders are on the front lines daily and this gift will continue efforts to keep them safe", Sheriff Bill Overton said.

