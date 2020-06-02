NAACP writes letter to Texas restaurant owner on use of ‘beaners’ in restaurant name

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - In a letter to Jesse Quackenbush, the Amarillo Branch of the NAACP addresses the use of the word “beaners” in the name of a restaurant coming to Amarillo.

The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP posted the letter on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

The letter, written by Amarillo Branch NAACP President Floyd Anthony, is addressed to Jesse Quackenbush who owns the new restaurant.

Anthony writes, “The Amarillo Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) stands with and support members of LLULAC in addressing the use of the offensive and racist term “beaners” in the name of your restaurant. We request that you strongly consider changing this repugnant name. The use of the word ‘beaners’ is tantamount to putting a knee on the throats of all persons of Mexican descent of cultural heritage in Amarillo and this great nation. This only continues the spiral of racial intolerance and racial hatred that is becoming politically correct in this country.”

The letter continues, saying “The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP will continue to stand against discrimination of any sort, against anyone in our community.”

A Change.org petition, with more than 6,000 signatures as of June 2, calls for a change of the name of the restaurant and for the signs to be removed.