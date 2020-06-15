Reports: NASCAR All-Star Race on its way to Bristol in 2020

The spike in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is causing a Charlotte Motor Speedway staple to leave its grounds for just the second time ever.

According to motorsport.com, NASCAR's All-Star Race will be moved to the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 15 with a 7 p.m. start. A restricted number of fans are expected to be allowed to attend.

Both Charlotte and Bristol tracks are owned by Speedway Motorsports Inc.

The original contest was slated for May 16 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.