NBA says teams may reopen practice facilities beginning May 1 in areas with eased stay-at-home orders, per ESPN

Yes, large group workouts will still be prohibited, but the NBA is making a decent-sized step towards resuming.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the league is set to allow teams located in areas that have "eased" stay-at-home orders to reopen practice facilities on a voluntary basis. The workouts will be meant to be individual workouts.

Teams that are in markets where restrictions are not eased will be working with the league to determine other ways their players can proceed.

Players from a few teams were reportedly looking to Georgia as a potential spot to resume activities, and were asking their teams if they should consider traveling there to begin workouts. Wojnarowski says teams are against this idea, pointing out that they want their players in clean and safe environments rather than a small gym in suburban Atlanta.

