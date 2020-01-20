NC A&T Breakfast continues to remember legacy of MLK

More than 300 people gathered to remember a Civil Rights Icon at the Hotel Roanoke Monday morning.

This year marks the 23rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast.

It's sponsored by the North Carolina A&T University Alumni Association Roanoke Chapter.

Guest speaker Bishop George W. Brooks, an alumni of the university, spoke on the program's theme, to remember, celebrate and act.

"There's a lot of things to remember, but we can also celebrate the great things that Dr. King did and now we can get out and try to continue his dream and do the things he so warm heartedly wanted to do in this world," explained chapter Treasurer Carolyn Harris.

Organizers say the event is possible because of support from the community.

