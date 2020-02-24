NC man arrested in Carroll County after drugs and an illegal firearm found in truck

One man is in custody in Carroll County after a search of his truck uncovered drugs and firearms.

On February 13, members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Officer encountered a suspicious man in a pickup truck in the parking lot of Gladesboro Evangelical Lutheran Church. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed the smell of marijuana and began a probable cause search.

The man, identified as James Eric Sawyers of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, was found to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamine.

A search of Sawyers' truck uncovered a substantial amount of suspected Methamphetamine, Clonazepam and Marijuana. A sawed off 12 gauge shotgun, along with a 410 shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle were also found in the truck.

Sawyers was arrested and transported to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. He was later charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a sawed off shotgun.

Sawyers is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bail.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

