N.C. sheriff's office searching for elderly man missing since December

A sheriff's office in North Carolina is asking for help locating a man with Alzheimer's, who has been missing from Person County since December 2019.

The Person County Sheriff's Office is searching for 75-year-old William Daniel "Danny" Holt, who was last seen by family the morning of December 20, 2019, leaving a residence at 412 Shiloh Church Road in Roxboro, North Carolina.

Holt left the house on foot, along with a small brown and white dog named Chunky. He was wearing a burgundy shirt, dark blue pants and a light blue jacket. Holt is 5'6'' and weighs around 110 pounds. He has gray hair with a mustache and wears glasses.

Before his disappearance, Holt lived in Swansboro, North Carolina, but formerly lived in Person County.

If you have any information regarding Holt's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Person County Sheriff's Office at 336-597-0500 extension 0.

See the attached document for the missing flyer.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.