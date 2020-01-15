NC worker dies in trench collapse; 3 others make it out

Authorities say that a worker trapped in a Durham construction site trench collapse has died.

FROM EARLIER: 1 worker trapped after a trench collapse in NC

Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a news release that the worker's body was recovered from the trench late Wednesday afternoon.

Iannuzzi told reporters that four workers were in the trench when it collapsed. Three were rescued or made it out.

The identity of the worker who was killed wasn't immediately released. News helicopters showed footage of dozens of first responders working at the construction site for a gas station in Durham near Raleigh.