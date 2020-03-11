NCAA closes March Madness games to public because of coronavirus fears

Attendance at upcomng NCAA championship events, including Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, is being limited to essential staff and limited family until further notice.

That's according to Mark Emmert, president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Emmert says this is based on concerns from the ongoing coronavirus spread, and he made the decision based on advice from public health officials and the COVID-19 advisory panel.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

