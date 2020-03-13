NCAA states eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports

After a string of recent cancelations, the NCAA has also given a statement on student-athletes whose eligibility may be affected by the recent impacts to different collegiate sports events.

According to the Twitter post from @InsidetheNCAA, "eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division 1 student-atheletes who participatedi in spring sports."

They go on to say that details are still being finalized with consideration of different NCAA rules and how they may be adjusted.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.