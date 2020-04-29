NFL trio, The Edmunds Brothers, train as family while NFL facilities and gyms are closed

Last December, brothers Trey, Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds pulled off a rare feat as all three played in the same NFL game.

WDBJ7 photo

However, since NFL facilities are shut down due to COVID-19,

all their team activities are taking place virtually in Danville.

"Everybody is going through this so we are trying to find ways to adjust to this every day, but I think it is very effective and we are getting something out of it," said Tremaine Edmunds, pro bowl linebacker for the Buffalo Bills.

Even though they're working from home, the three can't afford to take a day off.

"We're still working out, we're are still meeting, we are still learning. whatever interaction we can do via phone, via iPad, we are taking full advantage of it," said Trey Edmunds, running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Staying in peak shape could be challenging for other players.

"Wouldn't say it's a challenge for us because we have two parents that stay on backs about it," said Terrell Edmunds, safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Their mom Cookie, a former track star and Danville Public Schools P.E. teacher, and their dad, Ferrell, a former NFL player, will not let them slack off.

"The boys will bring exercises that their teams send them and we just kind of incorporate all of our ideas to get together and come up with a workout." said Cookie.

As the fate of the season is still in the air, the 3EBoyz are working to make sure they'll be ready.

"I really just hope we have a season, I think everyone would say that." said Terrell.

So they can get back to what they love.

Copyright 2020 WBDJ7. All rights reserved.