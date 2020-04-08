Shenandoah National Park being closed due to pandemic

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that Shenandoah National Park would temporarily close due to coronavirus.

This comes after the NPS received a letter from the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, advising full closure of the park.

Superintendent Jennifer Flynn, along with NPS Deputy Director of Operations David Vela and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, made the decision to close immediately and until further notice.

Virginia State Highways 211 and 33 will remain accessible to pass through. Updates can be found on the park’s website. You can also find more information on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Updates about NPS operations can be found at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

