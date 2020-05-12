NRCC looks to December for in-person ceremony celebrating graduates

The New River Community College has set a tentative plan for a December in-person ceremony for graduates.

Students who obtained degrees in Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 semesters will be eligible, according to an announcement from the school.

If a December gathering is not applicable due to coronavirus concerns, other options to celebrate graduates are continuously being explored. These developments are set to be communicated directly to graduates.

Students who complete programs during May or August this year will receive diplomas by mail later in the summer after conferral of awards. All of these students are eligible to be recognized in the December commencement.

