NRV COVID-19 testing and a look at student volunteers who make it happen

COVID-19 testing in our hometowns continued Friday afternoon at Blacksburg High School.

It’s now over a month since the mobile drive-thru testing unit was initiated in the New River Valley. They pick up and set up their operation each time they use it in different areas of the NRV.

New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said operations are now much smoother and results come back more quickly.

“As Fralin increases their capacity, we can send more to them, but we want to make sure our highest risk ones get priority,” Bissell said.

Last week, Virginia Tech was given the green light to process tests on the Blacksburg campus and in Roanoke. Bissell said only those who are in the high-risk category get their tests sent to these labs, and the others are sent to commercial labs.

She said turnaround time for results from commercial labs is much quicker now, going from a week or more to only a few days.

“As we get more testing supplies and we do more testing, that will improve,” Bissell said.

Bissell said so far, they’ve done about 1,500 tests and have a 4.5 percent positive rate, the lowest in the state.

“The reason is because we’re offering testing a little more broadly, so we’ve offered testing to people who are not symptomatic, we’ve offered testing to people who are really concerned,” Bissell said. “You expect to see a lower percent positive than if you’re really only testing those high risk symptomatic population you’ll obviously see a higher percent that are positive.”

But none of this could be done without the agencies that come together and student volunteers. Virginia Tech students have been stepping up and helping at the sites and in the call centers to contribute to this smooth process.

“Being from Pulaski it’s very important to me that I’m able to give back to my community and give any service that I can to them,” said Hannah Reed.

Reed is a first-year student in the Master of Public Health program focusing her efforts on infectious disease. She said she hopes to be an infectious disease physician when she completes the program.

“I hope to take the lessons that we’re learning from this and implement them in future hospitals and other policies that will impact future pandemics, too,” Reed said.

The program has had a relationship with the New River Health District since 2015, and students have been helping the agency in various ways throughout that time. Now, they’re getting even more real-world experience during this pandemic.

“Its been a nice way to join what I’m learning in a classroom setting and get experience in real life, and to be able to see what we’re learning in school is very needed and important, especially right now in the world,” said first-year student Teace Markwalter. “We’re able to look at where the diseases are in this area and kind of see where all of the outbreaks are happening. From there we get a big picture on what is really happening.”

The students said they are excited to be able to contribute to finding a solution and helping others.

“It’s a fabulous feeling to know I’ve got people here to help, just like it’s a fabulous feeling to know that if I call on my community partners and I say I need this, I’ve got it,” Bissell said.

Testing will resume in the New River Valley at Giles High School Wednesday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again at Blacksburg High School Friday, May 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you have any questions about COVID-19 or want to request an appointment, you must call the public health call center at 540-267-8240. It is staffed Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.