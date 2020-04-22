NRV First Responders say 'thank you' to healthcare workers

Dozens of first responders showed up in solidarity to thank healthcare workers on the front lines Tuesday night.

Outside of NRV Carilion, first responders from across the New River Valley all lined up their emergency vehicles to wave on workers coming in for the evening shift and say thank you to those going home for the evening.

The effort was coordinated by Radford Fire and EMS services, who said they feel for the hospital employees trapped inside all day long, so they just wanted to say thanks.

“I think it’s important for their mental health altogether,” said Radford Fire and EMS Chief Rodney Haywood. “It’s nice to see somebody say thank you every once and a while because sometimes that’s what gets you through the day.”

Carilion employees said they were completely surprised by this kind gesture from fellow frontline workers.

Four rescue squads and four fire departments with dozens of people made their way out to do this.

