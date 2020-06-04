NRV Public Health Task Force talks k-12 education during pandemic

In the New River Valley, K-12 schools re-opening was the topic of discussion for the New River Valley Public Health Task Force’s fifth town hall.

Superintendents across the NRV talked about their challenges and successes so far during the pandemic.

Right now, they are waiting for guidance from both the department of health and education as to how the fall will look, but overall, they want to do what is safe for the students.

“This is just not a re-opening, it’s a re-creation,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler. “We will definitely come out of this better in education and learning.”

The superintendents thank the community for their support and ask that they continue to be flexible and helpful as they have been throughout all of the pandemic.

You are encouraged to reach out to your school district and superintendents directly; they say they want to hear from you on your thoughts for how the re-open should look this fall.

“Personally I’ve always believed that making life better for kids is the only work worth doing, and I think that is something we are doing very well in the New River Valley,” said Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers.

The task force will hold its final town hall next Wednesday at 6 p.m. looking at the re-opening of area colleges and universities.

You can watch this week’s town hall here. and submit your questions for next week here.

