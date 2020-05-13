NRV Public Health Task Force to hold virtual law enforcement town hall

Following on the heels of the first New River Valley Public Health Task Force virtual town hall meeting, Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson will be leading the task force's second town hall Wednesday night.

"I thought it was fantastic," he said after watching the meeting between health officials last week.

His meeting will focus on how law enforcement and emergency services will help aid residents and businesses in the next couple reopening phases.

"I think the thing I want to make sure is, from our perspective in law enforcement, is that we really sell the personal responsibility part of being a free society," Wilson said.

He'll be joined by other police chiefs and sheriffs throughout the NRV to explain what's going to happen in the coming weeks and make sure all localities in the region are on the same page.

"We are very consistent across the board," he explained. "We try to message exactly the same. We try to enforce exactly the same."

From the beginning of the pandemic, the Blacksburg police department has focused a lot on law education rather than just law enforcement.

"Our role was to try to take the guidelines that the governor was putting down and interpret how that really worked for our local community," Wilson said. "As we start to recover and as things start to relax a little bit, it doesn't make it any less confusing."

Coming together in this virtual town hall format, is one way the task force is aiming for transparency and consistency across the region.

"I want the ability to address them with everything we're doing, and get their input, and really build this machine that puts us and keeps us in the forefront as probably the best region in the state of Virginia that's handling this pandemic."

And Chief Wilson says one key component of that machine is personal responsibility.

"While we have the freedoms to do a ton of different things, we still have the responsibility to each other," he said. "And this is probably going to be the most important time in our history that that personal responsibility is going to have a direct benefit."

The task force said they anticipate answering a lot of questions about the recovery process.

"What are police going to do to actively enforce the guidelines and how does life look on Friday different from life on Thursday?"

And while most of the Commonwealth will be entering Phase One on Friday, the task force is ready to answer questions about long term recovery.

"That's what our task force does the best," Wilson said. "We look at big issues, long term problems, and we start trying to add solutions now so we're ahead of the curve."

Wednesday night's meeting will be at 6 p.m. This is the second meeting out of six that are scheduled to take place, one every Wednesday for the next four weeks. Some of the other topics coming up will be local government, local and small businesses, K-12 education and college and universities resuming classes in the fall.

Submit Questions:

• In writing on the Montgomery County website

• Record your question by voicemail at 540-391-0385

• Ask on Twitter with the hashtag #NRVStrongerTogether

Click here to watch the virtual meeting.

