NRV Taskforce talks business safety during COVID-19

As current business operating standards keep evolving, the New River Valley Taskforce says they see everyone taking a different approach to adapt.

“You have a mixture of things you have to deal with one on one, as to what it is that their needs are going to be,” said Peggy White of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

That’s why this group has worked tirelessly to create a guidebook for reopening that’s constantly being updated as the rules change.

“We developed strategies to help businesses owners understand what it would take to reopen,” said Sharon Scott of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

The group agrees it is vital businesses show they are taking those right steps.

“They need to have the signage and they need to visually be showing what they’re doing to build that confidence back up,” White said.

Although the health department will be monitoring the mandated mask-wearing starting Friday, the task force said you need to be ready to speak up kindly if you feel uncomfortable in a situation.

“We all have to be at a comfort level that is okay with us. If you feel uncomfortable in a situation you need to either talk or leave,” said New River Valley Business Advisor Cheryl Tucker.

The group encourages you to make the best of everything, especially now that we can eat outdoors at restaurants again.

“I know the NRV as a whole, we’re trying to encourage people to get outside and enjoy this time,” Ciara Harris of the Radford Chamber of Commerce.

You can view the business guidebook here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.