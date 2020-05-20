NRV Women's Resource Center expects needed services as Virginia begins to reopen

Agencies in our hometowns say as Virginia begins to slowly reopen - they're worried about domestic violence.

According to the Christiansburg Police Department, calls for domestic violence don't look much different from last year, but note it's an under-reported crime. Leaders at the NRV Women's Resource Center agree.

While the number of calls into their hotline has increased while Virginia has been shut down, Executive Director Laura Beth Weaver said Wednesday they are also preparing for what's to come as Virginia continues to reopen.

"I anticipate that we will be needed on the other side of this to help give some support and some trauma-informed care to people as they come out of stay-at-home, and start to tell their story and work towards healing," she said.

Weaver said the numbers, however, don't tell the whole story. She said her team is reporting a deeper sense of trauma from the clients they interact with, noting that "isolation is an abuser's best friend."

Weaver said just this week her team has begun reporting back to hospitals to help people undergoing forensic exams. She wants people to know they continue to be open and available to people who need their help.

According to the Christiansburg Police Department, the number of domestic violence related calls are as follows for the period between March 16 and May 18:

2017: 66

2018: 77

2019:85

2020: 67

In the same time period, Roanoke City Police department recorded:

2019: 226

2020: 233

From March 16 to May 18, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office recorded:

2019: 87

2020: 71

From the Lynchburg Police Department:

Call Nature 3/16/19-5/18/19 3/16/20-5/18/20

Domestic 89 116

Domestic Violence 92 89

