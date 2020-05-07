NRV doctors and health officials address COVID-19 in new town hall series

Wednesday night marked the first of a series of town hall meetings to give folks in the New River Valley a look at COVID-19 and its impact across the community.

About half of the conversation was focused on testing, but the rest was on how doctors want people to know they’re ready to help everyone, even those who don’t have coronavirus.

“The greatest thing we can accomplish is helping to instill confidence in that we’re taking the right steps and we’re learning together,” said Kevin Byrd, the moderator.

Byrd serves as the executive director at the New River Valley Regional Commission. Officials called on him a few weeks ago to moderate this new series. Byrd said the entire NRV has a long history of working well together.

“Relationships are there so when you have a situation like COVID-19 right now and have to deploy a lot of resources, there’s confidence in having to work together and a comfort that exists,” Byrd said.

About half of the questions community members submitted focused around testing and how it works.

“We are catching up, we’re still not to the point where everybody can get tested or everybody needs to be tested,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell of the New River Health District.

Bissell said people with symptoms, known contact with those infected or those who just want to know if they have it can be tested. On Wednesday, she said they tested 137 people at Giles High School. Bissell said many of them just wanted to know if they have the virus.

“We are able to offer testing pretty broadly right now as long as we have the lab capacity, we have the supplies and the resources to do it,” she said.

Bissell said in the NRV they only have a 4.5 percent positive rate, meaning the majority of people who get tested are showing symptoms from other illnesses.

Doctors in the town hall conversation are also worried about the mental and physical health of folks in the NRV. Now that elective surgeries are starting up again, you can expect to be tested for coronavirus a day or two ahead of time.

“As part of our re-opening strategy we’re going to have to test and at this point I feel we have an abundant number of tests to be able to do that,” said Carilion New River Valley Medical Center CEO Bill Flattery. “I worry about patients that have had chest pain and decided that their chest didn’t hurt so much they should risk themselves going to the emergency department and becoming potentially infected.”

The group said telehealth visits have gone up in the past two months and have almost a 100 percent attendance rate. They want to remind you of the importance of all of these services.

“If you are having some symptoms, by all means, we’re safe, come and see us,” said general surgeon Dr. Charles Bissell. “Folks should feel safe to come to either one of the hospitals for their needed care.”

You can watch the entire town hall here:



There will be five more town halls on various topics each Wednesday at 6 p.m. live-streamed on the Montgomery County YouTube page.

Outpatient COVID-19 testing continues again on Friday at Blacksburg High School.

If you have any questions about COVID-19 or want to request an appointment, you must call the public health call center at 540-267-8240. It is staffed Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

