NRV annual giving day helps nonprofit organizations

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley will hold its annual online giving day June 24, to help organizations raise money.

This is the seventh year GiveLocalNRV has been held to encourage charitable giving and draw attention to the nonprofit organizations in the New River Valley.

The online give day was started in 2014 as part of the CFNRV’s 20th anniversary celebration, and has since raised more than $1.2 million for over 100 nonprofits in the NRV. The goal for this year is to raise $325,000.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many nonprofits have seen an increased demand for their services, according to the CFNRV. Many have also had to invest in new technology and postpone or cancel crucial fundraising events.

Shannon Hammons, director of development and marketing with the New River Valley Agency on Aging, said that “it’s more than a giving day, it’s educating the community.” One project the agency is working on is called “Staples for Seniors,” which brings easy to prepare meals to older adults on the weekends. Hammons says give day has allowed the agency to reach seniors who didn’t previously know about their services.

In addition to donations from community members, CFNRV says it will be giving out $10,000 in grants to organizations that raise the most money, have the greatest number of unique donors by city/county and during designated power hours, or show creativity through videos, social media and other marketing channels.

CFNR says any donation received through GiveLocalNRV between June1 and June 24 will count toward the giving day total. You can make a donation online at givelocalnrv.org.

