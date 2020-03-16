NRV groups work to help elderly

Groups in the New River Valley are ramping up their efforts to help protect the most vulnerable population, the elderly, during the coronavirus threat.

The Agency on Aging spent much of their day packing extra bags to give homebound seniors in the home delivered meals program.

This provides a few extra days’ worth of ‘shelf stable’ items in case they may have to stop services for a few days.

“Staff and clients could be in harm’s way if we’re not taking some precautions, we’re not thinking ahead and trying to protect them with what we’re doing now,” said Tina King, the executive director. “Should this situation rapidly should we have to stop services for a while we want to get products out to them.”

Another group just launched this weekend on Facebook called NRV Elderly. It was started by Amber Saul of Blacksburg. She said she wants to work with the Agency on Aging and help get more seniors and vulnerable populations the things that they need during this time of uncertainty.

“I would really like to be able to work with lots of other organizations and have it grow and help as many people as we possibly can,” Saul said.

The Agency on Aging said they are willing to help seniors connect with the resources they need. You can contact them at 540-980-7720.

They are excited to have volunteers wanting to help donate to their organization and want to help coordinate efforts to make sure everyone gets the help they need.

