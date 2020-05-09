NRV has online guidebook for safe business re-opening

The New River Valley Task Force Recovery Team has created a guidebook to help businesses in the NRV transition to safely re-open next week.

The document is available online, divided by different professions to allow for a smooth transition of customers back inside of shops.

The guidebook was created by organizations all across the NRV to create consumer confidence throughout the region.

“All of us came together and we’re doing the things that we felt were right for those businesses to be successful,” said Sharon Scott of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

The document will be continually updated to give folks the most up-to-date information. You can access it here.

