NRV’s Intellectual Disability Agency could soon close, needs donations

The Intellectual Disabilities Agency (IDA) in the New River Valley may soon have to close its doors. It’s been a place for folks across the NRV over 50 years to have a supportive community despite any disability.

The current COVID-19 situation has made it almost impossible for them to host events to do any fundraising, something they heavily rely on for funding. If their financial situation doesn’t shape up soon, they might have to close their doors for good.

“To see her just talk and welcome everybody, and smile and laugh,” said Margie Crotts. “You have a lot of fun don’t you?”

Margie and her daughter Sarah were able to find the agency about a year ago. Before that, Sarah had a hard time breaking out of her shell to be a bit more talkative.

“It would be such a loss to have this organization have to close their doors,” Margie said. “You can see, those are happy tears. We’ve truly enjoyed it.”

Because of COVID-19, IDA hasn’t been able to host fundraisers to make ends meet.

“The loss of funding, it’s a lot and I don’t know how we’re going to fix it,” said executive director Sheila Roop. “Being a small, local agency, that’s how we live is by our fundraising efforts.”

Roop said they are currently $20,000 below where they need to be. They recently sent a letter to their clients and community partners expressing that their financial situaion is dire and if that doesn’t change they’ll have to close the agency within a few months.

Margie said she was in tears when she heard the news.

“I started thinking, what can we do? How can we help,” Margie said. “My flag is up on my mailbox now because there are four letters going out to family members and friends, and I attached the IDA letter from Sheila.”

She said Sarah needs this community to keep loving and supporting her in her journey.

To have that support, and then to have it taken away,” Margie said. “It would really be helpful to stay around.”

Roop said IDA does not rely on state or federal funding because it sometimes limits who can be part of the community, and they want to be inclusive of everyone.

“If you want to participate with us, you can and we don’t have hoops to jump through,” Roop said.

Currently, over 200 clients throughout the NRV use the agency each year. Roop said there are small fees for cooking and craft classes to only cover the cost of supplies, but much of what the agency offers is free. For those who can afford it, they ask for $2 for the van to take everyone to and from activities.

President Earl Brown has been with the agency for over 20 years. He said this space allows them to have a community that they lose after leaving high school.

“It’s an opportunity for them to be accepted in the community as well as interacting with individuals that do not have intellectual disabilities,” Brown said.

IDA is looking for donations to make it through this and keep this service around for at least another 50 years. It was established in 1965.

You can connect with the agency through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Intellectual-Disabilities-Agency-10150100630900371/

IDA has a PayPal account where they are accepting donations: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=8V8edatS3lxH8oD4BipEL9AQYL0XkrBksBDXVCErsyfKBHWLoDS5Iwqs1BhVGbnXZcTkY0&country.x=US&locale.x=US

IDA is located at 100 Arbor Dr. Ste. 103 in Christiansburg.

