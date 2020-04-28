NY ER doctor commits suicide in Charlottesville after weeks of treating coronavirus patients

A New York City ER doctor who treated patients diagnosed with coronavirus has committed suicide in Charlottesville.

Dr. Lorna Breen, 49, worked at New York Presbyterian’s Allen hospital, according to CBS in New York. She died Sunday while visiting family in Virginia.

CBS cited the New York Times in saying Breen had been treated for coronavirus, but had recovered.

Her father said, “She tried to do her job, and it killed her,” according to CBS, saying Dr. Breen had told him some of her COVID-19 patients died even before getting out of ambulances.

Charlottesville Police, who responded to the call for medical assistance Sunday, are offering condolences to Breen's family and friends.

She died after being taken to UVA Hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries.

”Frontline healthcare professionals and first responders are not immune to the mental or physical effects of the current pandemic," said Chief RaShall Brackney. "On a daily basis, these professionals operate under the most stressful of circumstances, and the Coronavirus has introduced additional stressors.

"Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what they cannot protect heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders against is the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease," said Brackney.

