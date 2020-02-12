Name confirmed of one of three people found dead, burned in truck

One of three bodies found in a burned truck has been positively identified, three months after being found.

The medical examiner's office in Roanoke said the remains of Maria Calderon Martinez were among those found as part of an investigation going back to June 2019.

The remains were found in the burned truck in Grayson County November 4, 2019. Martinez had been reported missing from Alexander County, North Carolina, in June, after an incident at a home in the Sugar Loaf Community there.

The home was burned and two children’s bodies were found inside, those of 11-year-old Angel Pacheco and his 13-year-old sister America Pacheco.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is still working with the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for positive identification of Juan Carlos Mendez-Pena and Luis Fernando Sanchez, also found in the truck.

Areli Aguire-Avilez and Heidi Wolfe have been charged with three counts of first degree murder and are in custody at the Alexander County Detention Center. An investigation is still underway.

