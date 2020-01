Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man Monday.

The crash was December 30 at 5:50 p.m. on Bluegrass Trail, half a mile south of Collierstown Road in Rockbridge County.

Investigators say 70-year-old Thomas Salb of Lexington was riding on a gravel driveway, when he ran off the left side of the driveway and down an embankment. The bike stopped on top of Salb, who was pronounced dead at the scene.