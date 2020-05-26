Name released of man killed in Charlotte County crash

Virginia State Police continue to investigate a crash that killed a man in Rustburg in Charlotte County last week.

The crash was the night of May 19, 2020 in the 2900 block of Red House Road.

Police say John Risden, 65, oF Phenix, VA, was driving a Toyota Corolla south on Route 727 when he ran off the right side of the road. He overcorrected, crossed the road and hit a tree.

Risden died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

