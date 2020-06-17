Name released of woman killed in Pittsylvania County last week

Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman

.

Xochic Ochoa, 39, of Pittsylvania County was killed June 11.

The suspect has not been charged, and police are not commenting on his condition after he was shot by a Pittsylvania County Sheriff's deputy.

When the police investigation is done, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

A family member told WDBJ7 that Ochoa, a mother of four, was killed by her husband with a machete while three of their four children – ages 11, 15, and 20 – were all home.

When sheriff’s deputies were called to the home, they found a man with a weapon.

When he refused to cooperate, State Police say a deputy shot him.

The man was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, but no information on his condition has been released.