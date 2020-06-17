Name released of woman killed in Pittsylvania County last week

Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman killed last week.

Xochic Ochoa, 39, of Pittsylvania County was killed June 11.

The suspect has not been charged, and police are not commenting on his condition after he was shot by a Pittsylvania County Sheriff's deputy.

When the police investigation is done, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

A family member told WDBJ7 that Ochoa, a mother of four, was killed by her husband with a machete while three of their four children – ages 11, 15, and 20 – were all home.

When sheriff’s deputies were called to the home, they found a man with a weapon.

When he refused to cooperate, State Police say a deputy shot him.

The man was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, but no information on his condition has been released.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.