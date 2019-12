Moonshiner turned NASCAR legend Junior Johnson has died at the age of 88.

According to NASCAR.com, Johnson’s passing was confirmed by the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He had been in declining health and entered hospice care earlier this week.

Johnson won 50 races in NASCAR's top division and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in its inaugural year of 2010.

