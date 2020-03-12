Nathalie man arrested for shooting into South Boston home

One man is in custody following numerous reports of shots fired on Shepherd Street in South Boston.

Just after 11 p.m. on March 10, the Halifax County E911 Center received multiple calls about shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a residence in the 1300 block of Shepherd Street had been struck numerous times; they recovered cartridge cases from the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing someone in a gray Nissan Versa firing shots at the home. Shortly after, deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office stopped a car matching the description.

Deputies recovered a handgun, as well as other evidence, that linked the driver, 18-year-old Matthew Tuck of Nathalie, to the shooting.

Tuck was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle. He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

