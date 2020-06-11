Nathalie man facing charges after bullet struck Altavista residence

One man is facing multiple charges following an incident in the Town of Altavista.

Altavista Police say there was a large disturbance Monday, June 8 in the 1200 block of Avondale Drive, which led to a gunshot hitting an occupied apartment.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Matel Lorenzo Stone, of Nathalie, on June 10.

Stone has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm or missile in/at an occupied building, discharge of a firearm in a public place and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected. If you have any information, call Altavista PD at 434-369-7425 or Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

