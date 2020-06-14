Nathan O'Kane and volunteers hand out over 900 free 3D-printed face shields in Salem Sunday

Since the pandemic hit our country, Nathan O'Kane has made and given out over 4,000 3D face shields for free. Since he still has so many he wants to give away, he set up a tent at the Salem Civic Center Sunday.

He created a Facebook event to get the word out. From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., O'Kane and volunteers handed out 915 face shields.

He also 3D printed and lazer cut ear savers that clip on to the back of masks and gave those out as well.

"Helping the community is great, and this is affecting people's loved ones, there moms, dads, sisters, brothers, so just stopping the spread might mean that my mom won't get it or something like that, so it feels good helping the community," O'Kane said.

