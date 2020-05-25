National D-Day Memorial goes virtual for Memorial Day

The National D-Day Memorial sits quiet in Bedford Monday.

Roses were laid Monday on the grave of one of the Bedford Boys. WDBJ7 photo.

Closed gates represent the effects of an international pandemic on a national ceremony.

But for those who continue to honor the men and women who died for us, an alternative plan was made.

"In remembering their stories, we pay tribute to the more than 1.1 million Americans who have died in service to their country," said April Cheek-Messier, National D-Day Memorial Foundation president.

A virtual ceremony was held today to continue the annual tribute many make across the U.S.

Discussions of the history of Memorial Day and the fallen soldier battle cross were done in a video form rather than in person.

But for some, the pandemic isn't enough to stop honoring the memory of those who died for our freedoms.

"Memorial Day is our opportunity to celebrate freedom and liberty and what it means to be Americans and what it means to be a free people," said Elizabeth Wierschem.

Wierschem makes a trek of well over 100 miles from Richmond every year to come to Bedford.

Every Memorial Day, she lays roses down at the graves of the Bedford Boys buried here.

For her, this solemn day is about their remembrance.

"These Bedford Boys gave the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for us and for our freedom," said Wierschem.

"Let us strive always to keep their legacy alive," said Cheek-Messier.

So whether it be in-person or virtual, the legacy of those who died here and across the United States lives on.

The presentation can be viewed in its entirety here.

