National D-Day Memorial re-opens for first time since March

The National D-Day Memorial re-opened to visitors Wednesday.

Visitors make their way through the National D-Day Memorial Wednesday. WDBJ7 photo.

This marks the first time since late March the site has opened its gates.

Although regular tours aren't available for now, self-guided ones are encouraged.

You can also download the memorial's app to help with those self-guided tours.

"My great-grandpa was in the first wave of D-Day and he was the first unit to reach Berlin," said Elijah Hogan, who was visiting from Texas.

"It does look and feel a little bit different now with some of the changes that we've had to implement in the name of safety but we're just so thrilled to be open and to have folks on site," said Angela Lynch, associate director of marketing.

Tickets can now be bought at a booth on-site instead of the Bedford Area Welcome Center.

