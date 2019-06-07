National Donut Day 2019 deals in Southwest Virginia

The first Friday of June is recognized as National Donut Day and a couple of companies around town are offering deals!

Check it out:

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme plans to giveaway 1 million donuts for FREE on National Donut Day. So there's no reason to miss out on a free donut.

Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts

Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts in Lynchburg is partnering with delivery company, WaitrApp, to give out a FREE half dozen donuts with FREE delivery of Mama Crockett's Donuts.

As of Friday morning, Mama Crockett's has yet to reveal their free delivery code but check back on their Facebook page for updates!

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts will host a Sweet Summer Beach Bash in celebration of National Donut Day by giving customers one free cinnamon sugar or powder sugar donut. No purchase required!

Route 8 Donuts

Route 8 Donuts will offer one free donut per customer with any purchase while supplies last. Purchases do not include donut holes.

Dunkin'

Formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, Dunkin' is offering a FREE donut with any beverage purchase.

Walmart

Walmart plans to give out 1.2 million free donuts throughout the day. All you have to do is vist their bakery section and they will hand you a free glazed donut!

Hardees

Did you know Hardees sold mini Froot Loop donuts? Well, in honor of National Donut Day you can get a free batch of donuts.

Did we forget a donut shop? Let us know via our Facebook page or e-mail us at

.