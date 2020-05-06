National Hurricane Center hosts webinar for 4th, 5th, 6th graders

Many parents are searching for fun and educational activities for their children since the coronavirus shut down schools.

For young students interested in weather, the National Hurricane Center has just the thing.

Thursday, May 7, 4th, 5th and 6th graders can join the NHC in a webinar to learn more about hurricanes.

According to the NHC, the webinars will focus on the job of a meteorologist, the weather hazards that come with hurricanes and how meteorologists get you the weather information you need before a storm.

Each webinar can only accommodate 500 participants, so if you’re interested, click here to register. The webinar will begin at 11 a.m.Thursday.

For more information, visit the NHC on Facebook or Twitter.

Recorded webinars will become available on the NHC’s YouTube channel.

