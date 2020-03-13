National K9 Veterans Day honors ‘four-legged warriors’

Friday, March 13 is a day set aside to honor service or military dogs.

“Today we celebrate #NationalK9VeteransDay and recognize the contributions of #MilitaryWorkingDogs throughout our country's history,” The Department of Defense tweeted.

More than 6,000 working military dogs, as well as history’s service dogs, are being celebrated on this National K9 Veterans Day.

“These dogs serve many purposes to our troops and veterans," All American Division tweeted. Help us recognize our four-legged warriors."

Today is National K9 Veterans Day and we celebrate the more than 6,000 military working dogs that have supported the All American Division in combat.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

