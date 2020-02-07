National Wear Red for Women Day reminds everyone to stay vigilant about heart health

February is often called Heart Health month, but Friday specifically is National Go Red for Women Day!

"Cardiovascular disease is a wide gambit of different types of problems. Usually the most common thing we think of is someone who has blockages in their heart that needs to be opened with something called a stint or open heart surgery," Dr. Christina Dunbar Matos with Carilion said.

Women are especially at risk of dying from a heart attack because they don't often have textbook symptoms of a heart attack.

"Usually when someone says, 'Oh I think I'm having a heart attack,' they're having this crushing chest pain. They're breaking out into a sweat. That's what men tend to present with," Dunbar explained. "That's the most common presentation. The most common presentation in a woman? They get a little nauseous and they get short of breath."

Which is why women tend to ignore their symptoms until it's too late.

"When in doubt, get it checked out," she emphasized.

There are awareness days and weeks throughout the month of February, but the prevention plan is the same for almost all of them for both men and women.

"If you're smoking, stop," Dunbar said. "Watch what you eat. If you do have high cholesterol, make sure you're getting it treated. If you're overweight, get your weight down a little bit. I'm not saying you have to have drastic weight loss. We know that even a 10% drop in your body weight can make a big difference.

Dunbar said education and prevention are the two biggest ways women's lives can be saved.

"It's amazing that people still don't know realize that heart disease is the number one killer of women," she said. "And red is a nice, beautiful bright color and catches people's attention so we can get that message out that, hey, just because you're female and not 80 years old, you may only be 60, that risk is still there.'

You can learn more about cardiovascular disease and the National Go Red for Women campaign on the American Heart Association's website.