Nearly 3,000 voters turn out in Roanoke County by 10 a.m. tally

WDBJ7 has been keeping an eye on the polls Tuesday morning. The latest update we received from Roanoke County's voter registrar was that by 10 a.m., voter turnout was just under 3,000 between all 33 precincts.

At Mountain View Elementary, election officials had seen about 200 people come through their doors by noon. However, the slow but steady stream of voters is what they were expecting.

Several voters were in line right at 6 o'clock when the polls opened. Many more trickled in before the sun was even up to vote for their Democratic presidential nominees.

Karen Vietmeirer has worked at this county precinct for four years. Tuesday, she and the rest of the workers were in the gymnasium at 5 a.m.

"Make sure the signs are up, the poll books are ready, the booths are set up," she said.

Over the years she's seen how voter turn out can fluctuate.

"Between us we're taking a bet to see how many we have today," she laughed. "We're hoping for a big turnout, but we have a feeling it's going to be a slow turnout."

The good news about the slow start, though, is voters can get in and get out in less than five minutes. Plus, there are a dozen or so people like Vietmeirer who are at every precinct to make sure the process runs smoothly.

"It's not a big sacrifice to give up a couple of days a year to help our neighbors to be sure there's enough people here to make sure they can vote, and we feel like it's a worthwhile thing to give back to our community," she said.

Poll close across the state at 7 p.m.

