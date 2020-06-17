Advertisement

Neighborhood inaccessible following Bedford County washout

(WDBJ)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
Twenty-five homes are inaccessible after a road washed out in the Shady Grove area of Bedford County Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., flooding caused the roadway at Summit Ridge and Ivy Branch Drive to wash away as a Watts Propane truck was moving through. The truck was carrying an estimated 1,500 gallons of propane, according to Bedford County Fire-EMS.

The driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported. However, residents in about 25 homes now have no way in or out of their neighborhood, as the road was the only access.

The road is private and will be up to property owners to determine how to repair it, according to VDOT. This could take some time.

Currently, three connected private roads are inaccessible: Summit Ridge, Brentwood and Lookout Ridge.

