Neighborhood inaccessible following Bedford County washout

Twenty-five homes are inaccessible after a road washed out in the Shady Grove area of Bedford County Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., flooding caused the roadway at Summit Ridge and Ivy Branch Drive to wash away as a Watts Propane truck was moving through. The truck was carrying an estimated 1,500 gallons of propane.

The driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported. However, residents in about 25 homes now have no way in or out of their neighborhood, as the road was the only access.

A hazmat team is being brought in, along with a swift water rescue team.

After the truck is towed, VDOT will work with property owners regarding a road fix. This could take some time.

Currently, three private roads are inaccessible: Summit Ridge, Brentwood and Lookout Ridge.

