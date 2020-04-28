Neighbors create a Grandin Village scavenger hunt

A local neighborhood is staying connected and having fun in a unique way.

A community Facebook group for neighbors in Grandin Village started a scavenger hunt.

IT’s called the Grandin Village Life and every morning one of the administrators posts a photo of a local landmark asking people to snap a selfie and post it online.

At the end of the week everyone who participated will be entered into a drawing for a gift card to Local Roots Restaurant.

Kristin Dunker came up with the idea while walking through the neighborhood. She said it’s a great way to connect and keep sane during this time of social distancing.

“Even if it is just seeing a friendly face across the way a little bit of an encouragement to people who have been stuck in the house endlessly with their families. Its nice to get out and see others,” Dunker said.

Dunker said this scavenger hunt is specifically for people who live in Grandin Village, but if others are interested, she encouraged them to use this as inspiration and start a hunt in their neighborhoods.

