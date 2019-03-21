Advertisement

Neighbors react to shooting, police standoff in Alleghany County

(WDBJ)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 21, 2019 at 5:18 AM EDT
Before 10 p.m. Wednesday, residents in Iron Gate heard shots being fired from a neighbor’s home. WDBJ7 spoke to Cary and Luke Linkswiler as the standoff was happening.

They live next door to the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Marshall Meadows.

Cary Linkswiler said at first she only heard a few shots while she was doing laundry, but didn't think anything of it until they started again a few minutes later.

"We're all in the back room, as soon as he steps out on the porch, the gunshots start going off again, and it's really close to our house," Cary Linkswiler said. "We don't know if it hit our house, but our son was like literally walking into the house. When the gun starts coming, the noise starts getting louder toward our house so we get all our kids in the house and everything. We're kind of freaking out so I just called 911."

A short time later, police arrived.

"So then, all hell breaks loose," she said. "Basically they tell us to get in the house, stay in the house, don't come outside, turn the lights off."

The Linkswilers weren’t the only neighbors on alert. WDBJ7 also spoke on the phone to Vanessa White, who said another neighbor had confirmed bullets had hit the their house.

"So then I turned my scanner on and at that time a cop had come across there that bullets had been fired at his head and that a house had been hit," White said.

She said the entire community is shaken.

"I think everybody's just scared and nervous. A small town like this, for something like that to happen is just not common."

The incident is still under investigation.

