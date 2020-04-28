Neighbors remember victim, person of interest in Clifton Forge death

Kenneth Staples was arrested Tuesday in Georgia while driving the Ford F-150 pickup owned by Brandon Wright.

He is being held by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office on a grand larceny charge.

“Well, our investigators are headed down to talk with him," said Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff after the arrest. "Talk with his mother, see what role she has played in this because he was with her.”

In Clifton Forge, the police tape is still up, but things are quiet at 907 Jefferson Avenue.

Neighbors, who were reluctant to appear on camera while Staples was at large, say that’s more the norm in this neighborhood.

“It’s just it just don’t happen around this area, exactly,” said one.

Victim William Brandon Wright, known as Brandon, had recently moved back to Clifton Forge from Alabama.

“My heart is literally broke, you know," said another, who lived nearby. "Because Brandon literally did not deserve this. You know, Brandon was a very sweet young man. You know, at 41 years old, you have so much to live for.”

However, Kenneth Staples, who neighbors say moved into the Jefferson Avenue house only a month ago, showed disturbing behavior.

“He just was a guy that had a lot of anger," said one. "We could watch him through the window. He would take a bat and just hit a bag with a bat, and we was just worried about the anger we saw coming out of him.”

“Just some of the things he did, we were kind of hesitant about him," explained one woman. "And you know. I got to the point where I would go in the opposite direction if I saw him outside.”

Staples is expected to be extradited to Virginia.

