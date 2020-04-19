Neiman Marcus set to become first major retailer to file for bankruptcy during COVID-19 pandemic (Reuters)

After temporarily shutting all of its locations due to the economic hits of the coronavirus, a Dallas-based mall staple may be filing for bankruptcy as soon as this week.

According to Reuters, Neiman Marcus Group is in the final stages of negotiating a loan with its creditors set to equal hundreds of millions of dollars, which would sustain some operations during bankruptcy proceedings.

The company has already furloughed many of its 14,000 workers.

After the bankruptcy filing, Neiman Marcus could attract interest from potential suitors looking to pick up the company or some of its assets cheaper.

According to the Reuters report, Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co was set to potentially bid for Neiman Marcus in 2017.

