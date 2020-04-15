Nelson County Public Schools utilizes book bus to keep students reading

Nelson County Public Schools is using a book bus to encourage reading for kids of all ages.

Parents can drive up to the book bus and ask for books for their kids. WDBJ7 photo.

That bus is at the county's high school every Wednesday alongside their meal pickup program.

The bus is chock full of donations of different book genres for all reading levels.

Parents can drive up to the bus, ask for a few good reads for their kids, and take them home.

"When the students stop and you get to hand them those new books and they're excited and you ask them, does that look like something you really want to read? And when they nod their head and say yes and they say thank you, it's just a great connection and it pulls our families together for family engagement," said Janell Stinnett, director of secondary instruction.

Returned books are sanitized before being given to other families.

They plan to use the bus this summer as well.

