Nelson County farm market donates plants to doctors and nurses

Saunders Brothers Farm Market in Nelson County donated 1,000 azaleas and other flowering shrubs Friday to the University of Virginia nurses and doctors who are working to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Paul Saunders said, “We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at UVA for their dedication and commitment to fight this virus. These health professionals are on the front line every day fighting the pandemic and we want to tell them that we appreciate what they are doing. Thanks to each of you, we will be able to beat this virus. Keep up the good work and our thoughts and prayers are with you. Keep fighting, we are behind you!”

Saunders' wife, Tatum, is a 1957 graduate of the UVA Nursing School.

In addition to donating plants to UVA, Saunders Brothers donated 1,500 phlox (flowering perennial) a week ago to the nurses and doctors at Centra Health Hospitals at Lynchburg General, Virginia Baptist, Bedford Memorial, Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, and the Gretna Emergency Department.

Jim Saunders said the company also wanted to show its appreciation to the local Blue Ridge Medical Center in Arrington, Virginia, and so donated phlox to the medical staff working at the Arrington and Amherst facilities.

He said, “We appreciate the good work that our local Blue Ridge Medical Center does in helping keep all of us healthy. We want to thank them for their assistance during this pandemic.”

